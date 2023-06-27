Diller Telephone/Diode Communications this week announced the completion of its latest fiber optic broadband project in Gage County.

Diode Communications, in partnership with the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program has expanded fiber broadband service capable of 1 gigabyte broadband packages to 43 rural households in the project area called "West Ellis." Company officials recently marked the completion of their latest fiber expansion with a recognition ceremony at the Countryside Events Center west of Beatrice, according to a press release.

"DTC/Diode is happy to expand our fiber broadband footprint in unserved and underserved areas of Gage County in partnership with the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program," said Randy Sandman, President of Diller Telephone/Diode Communications. "As a local, longtime telecom services provider we take pride in the opportunities to build out broadband to our neighbors."

DTC/Diode offers packages at affordable rates to the community and is a proud participant in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program and Lifeline program. DTC/Diode Communications looks forward to pursuing future grant funding to further expand fiber broadband access in Gage and Jefferson counties. For more information please visit www.diodecom.net.

Diller Telephone Company is a local telecommunications carrier operating in the four exchanges of Diller, Odell, Harbine and Virginia in southeast Nebraska since 1899. DTC provides Fiber to the Home services to all residential and business subscribers in these communities. Sister company, Diode Communications, was founded in 1983. Diode Communications provides broadband via fixed wireless in 30 communities and has most recently focused on building fiber optic facilities capable of 1 gigabyte services in rural unserved and underserved areas of Gage and Jefferson counties of Nebraska.