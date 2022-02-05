Filley Bar and Grill offers variety of food options

FILLEY -- Three partners are cooking up something good in Filley.

The Filley Bar and Grill has been owned and operated since April 2017 by partners Joel Bardell, Kelly Sullivan and McKenzie Gullion.

“We had all worked together at a restaurant in Beatrice and decided to become partners. We each have our focus and are good in different areas of running the restaurant, but we work well together,” said Sullivan.

The team said their specialty is smoked meat, but offer a variety of fresh, home-cooked options including fresh hamburgers.

“I’m very particular with what leaves the kitchen,” said Sullivan. “People eat with their eyes first and so we want to be sure it’s good.

"We sell a lot of pizza and we try to use our smoked meats on the pizza and do something a little different than what you can get anywhere else."

Gullion added some of the unusual varieties are gaining in popularity.

“The Chuck Norris pizza is our most popular pizza, but then the dill pickle pizza has really taken off too and they’re just on our regular menu. We also try to do a pizza of the month like crab ragoon during lent or the reuben after St. Patty’s Day. In May we’ll do a Cinco De Mayo pizza,” said Gullion. “Everyone in our community has been super supportive throughout COVID."

“We had to change our hours a bit just to make it more sustainable for us, but we offered take-out and were just as busy as when we had open dining. But then we lost some of our wait staff for different reasons that were not all related to Covid and so that’s our struggle right now,” added Sullivan.

Gullion said they have regulars from the local community, but also have people from Diller, Fairbury, Beatrice, Adams, Tecumseh and even Lincoln.

“We typically have a line of people waiting for a table.” Gullion said. “We’re down to one waitress and are trying to hire,” said Gullion. "Another hurdle has been supply issues and the changes in prices. Like we couldn’t get ketchup one week.”

The partners plan to do customer appreciation specials to celebrate their fifth anniversary in April.

“We’re planning to be here another five years,” said Sullivan.

