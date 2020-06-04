Fillmore County man dies of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man from Fillmore County is the county’s first death believed to be from COVID-19.

Public Health Solutions said the man, in his 70s, was hospitalized for a non-COVID-19 related medical condition and tested positive for the virus on May 8, while in the hospital. The individual passed away at a healthcare facility in Lincoln on May 21.

In the last week, 294 test results were collected from the district. Of those 24 were positive, amounting to 8%.

Saline County has had 28 new cases during the time period, while Fillmore County had two additional confirmed cases. Gage, Jefferson and Thayer counties have each had one additional confirmed case in the last week.

Total, there have been 506 confirmed cases in Saline County, 45 in Gage County, Seven in Jefferson County, Seven in Fillmore County and one in Thayer County.

These are cumulative totals and include individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 but have now recovered or remained asymptomatic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0