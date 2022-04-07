Film festival to honor Beatrice-born Oscar winner

A weekend film festival will bring dozens to Beatrice to celebrate the life and legacy of John P. Fulton, a Beatrice-born special effects artist who won three Oscars.

Hosted by the Gage County Classic Film Institute, the festival will run from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10, in a variety of locations.

Sheila Day, a member of the Gage County Historical Society board, said the Institute has been busy planning the event for the past 6 months.

“The weekend is packed with events,” Day said. “It’s a chance to learn more about how Hollywood history connects with Beatrice. And it will be a lot of fun.”

Day said, extraordinarily, Beatrice has its fingerprints all over the era of Classical Hollywood cinema.

“It’s amazing how many people involved in those movies came from the area,” she said.

Day said the films at the festival will center on Fulton’s work with Alfred Hitchcock.

The festival will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday with an open screening of the 1955 film “Trouble with Harry” at the Centenary United Methodist Church on 608 Elk St. It will continue on Saturday morning in the Beatrice Community Players Theatre with a talk by Joanne Fulton Schaefer, daughter of Fulton, at 8:30 a.m., followed by a screening of “Saboteur” from 1942.

“Joanne has some wonderful stories of her father,” Day said. “We’re so thrilled to have her here.”

Omaha film historian Bruce Crawford will moderate a Q&A session at Valentino’s with the festival’s guests and speakers at noon. At 1:30, the festival will return to the Community Players with a screening of the 1943 “Shadow of a Doubt,” which features a performance by the Beatrice-born actress Janet Shaw. Organizers will put on a screening of “Rear Window,” from 1954, at 7 p.m. in the same place.

The festival will end on Sunday with a driving tour of Fulton-related locations led by Laureen Riedesel. Riedesel will begin the tour at the museum at 2 p.m.

A Gage County Museum exhibit, illuminated by soft yellow light, will display information about Fulton throughout the weekend and for months to come.

Tickets are required for the Saturday morning and afternoon events. Generally, they cost $20, but Gage County Historical Society members can get in for $15. You can purchase tickets online at gagecountyhistory.org, at the Gage County Museum or at the door. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

