Finding the perfect gift for Valentine's Day

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, last minute shoppers need not fret. Beatrice businesses offer an assortment of gifts you can buy for your valentine.

Valentine’s Day and red roses go together like salt and the sea.

That’s what makes the romantic holiday one of the busiest days of the year for Blossom Khardt, a flower shop in Beatrice located at 2315 Court Street.

Blossom Khardt owner Pam McGhee said you can’t go wrong with a gift of flowers.

“The red rose is really a symbol of love, so I think that’s really important,” he said. “It’s a romantic gesture.”

But beyond red roses, which may feel too ordinary for some, McGhee said Blossom Khardt helps customers pick what fits them or their loved one. McGhee said she’s designed a “Walking Dead” themed bouquet for Valentine’s Day before, and the store even offers masculine arrangements.

Buying something from Blossom Khardt for Valentine’s Day will enter you into their Big 10 Drawing, which will select one random individual to receive ten bouquets throughout the year.

McGhee said including add-ons with the bouquet is important for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Blossom Khardt offers boxes of chocolates, but you can also include treats from Sifted Sweets, a bakery at 108 S Sixth St.

Sifted Sweets opened two years ago on Valentine’s Day, and owner Kala York is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the holiday and her two year anniversary. On Saturday, York will host an event from noon to 4 p.m., which will include face painting for kids, a Valentine’s Day themed photo booth and wine from Tall Tree.

York said she offers special cookies and cupcakes, as well as breakable hearts, which are decorated hollow-hearts you can fill with other goodies like chocolate strawberries or macaroons.

“I really enjoy seeing other people enjoy a holiday,” York said. “I enjoy seeing people come in and buy something sweet for a loved one… When you think of love, you think of it as sweet. I think chocolate is something that can put you in a really good mood. So giving something sweet to somebody, I think just sweetens their day.”

Flowers and sweets can make a night magical, but if you’re looking for keepsakes that stand the test of time, Beatrice has Leo’s Jewelers Inc, at 610 Court St., and Weigel Jewelry, at 515 Court St., with all the heart-shaped and birth-month stone jewelry you’d need to go the extra mile.

Jane Keefover, daughter of the original owner of Leo’s Jewelers, said her and the other jewelers work with customers to find a unique, romantic gift.

“You want to get something that would match their personality,” Keefover said. “We ask questions about what she’s like. Where they work, what type of job, what interests they have… It’s important to have that personal touch.”

