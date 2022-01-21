 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire forces evacuation at Wymore assisted living home

WYMORE -- In the cold of Friday morning, a fire erupted in the laundry room of Hope-Wymore Assisted Living Center.

Chief Mark Meints said the Wymore Volunteer Fire Department, based just across the street, responded within seven minutes after a fire alarm went off at 6:22 a.m.

“The fire was contained to the laundry room,” Meints said.

Meints said smoke doors prevented smoke and fire from spreading into the wings where residents live, and no one suffered injuries.

The State Fire Marshal’s office, alongside a restoration company, is investigating and inspecting the facility to determine when residents can return.

“There could be a good chance within the next 24 they could be returning to the facility,” Meints said.

Meints said the staff had started an evacuation of the 58 residents by the time the Wymore department arrived. The Wymore department was aided by Blue Springs Fire and Beatrice Fire and Rescue.

“We evacuated them originally to the Wymore Fire Department across the street to get them out of the cold,” he said. “And then they took them over to the Wymore Community Center. We have some cots here available for that, and then they also contacted emergency management. Gage County Emergency Management also arranged for some cots for them to be staying in the community center.”

Meints said damage was minor and the employees working in the assisted living community did a great job handling the situation on their end.

 “The sprinkler system activated and did its job, and one of the employees used a fire extinguisher also,” he said. “…Most of the damage was water damage from the sprinkler system.”

