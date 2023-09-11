Beatrice firefighters and several Beatrice YMCA members met at the Beatrice High School House of Orange on Monday morning to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in attacks with the majority of the casualties in New York City when hijacked airplanes crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center. A hijacked airplane also hit the Pentagon and another crash-landed in Pennsylvania.

With a sense of somberness, Beatrice firefighters in full gear and carrying equipment weighing about 50 pounds walked up and down the steps and throughout the bleachers 19 times in total. Some of the approximately 15 community members followed the same course while others chose to walk the track for twelve laps. Others chose to do some of each.

Beatrice High School Resource Officer Zac Lauenstein also participated.

YMCA Director of Health and Wellness Rachael Bauman said the number of steps the group was taking was representative of 110 flights of stairs.

“On September 11, 2001, the first responders climbed 110 flights of stairs in the twin towers building. That is as far as they were able to go,” she said. “It took about an hour and 20 minutes.”

YMCA CEO Alison Leonard said they wanted to recognize the anniversary.

“We wanted to take a moment to come together as a community,” she said. “We’re appreciative of our firefighters, police officers and all those that sacrificed.

“At the Y that is what we’re all about. It’s about giving back to our community. So many people lost their lives that day and I think it’s really important that we remember the sacrifice that happened that day and teach our children.”

Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake said marking this day was important.

“This was a nice thing that the YMCA set up,” he said. “This is a big deal to our firefighters. Many of them have been walking stairs as fitness training and to mark the day.”

Firefighter Bret Kochanowicz has been organizing the climb every year on Sept. 11 for five years in the department.

Organizers hope to make the stair climb an annual event and involve more of the community in future years.