Firefighters respond to weekend fire

A Beatrice residence was damaged following a weekend fire.

Beatrice Fire Captain Craig Fisher said the department was dispatched at 3:41 p.m. to a roof fire at 622 Bell St., around two blocks from the fire station.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof of the residence and located the fire in the attic area above the kitchen.

Firefighters were able to access the area by pulling down the ceiling, and the damage was confined to that area.

Fisher said there was smoke damage throughout the residence and there were six firefighters on the scene for around 90 minutes.

The Beatrice Police Department, Board of Public Works, Black Hills Energy and the American Red Cross responded to the fire, and the Red Cross was working to assist the occupants displaced by the fire.

Fisher said the damage was estimated at $15,000 to the home, and added it was determined that the fire was accidental and electrical in nature.