Nathan Koch has been a firefighter with the Beatrice Fire Department for almost 21 years.

On Monday evening Koch spoke during the public forum portion of the city council meeting out of concern for the department.

Koch said there was a group of firefighters that came in support of the department and the community.

“I’m sure a lot of people are wondering why we are here tonight,” he said. “We are here in support of our department and the members of the community. A group of the union officers met with (Tobias Tempelmeyer, city administrator) about a month ago regarding the fear of losing several personnel to other departments.”

He explained that there are larger departments such as Lincoln Fire and Rescue that are recruiting to fill open positions.

“They are offering lateral transfers for people with experience from other departments," Koch said.

Seniority does not transfer; however, they are offering an opportunity to buy into retirement plan up to 15 years. Lincoln Fire and Rescue only requires 26 years to be fully vested.

Koch said the reason for the meeting with Tempelmeyer was because they had heard that six to seven personnel entered into the application process with Lincoln.

“If we lose six to seven people, it will cripple us,” he said. “It will hinder the level of care that we can provide to our community. That is what is most important to those that have spent our career at Beatrice Fire and Rescue. We want to continue with that level of respect.”

He noted that in the last three to five years, the department has lost approximately ten people to larger departments.

When a new person starts in Beatrice there is a six-month probationary period. Since it is a smaller department there is not a training officer and all training is done on shift. Historically, Beatrice has been most people’s first job in firefighting and rescue work.

“A year or two later they have a better opportunity and move,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of people come and go. Why is our department not giving people a reason to come here? The problem right now is money.”

Koch said they came to the meeting to ask for support.

“There is a sense of urgency in this," he said. "I want to build our department and have experienced guys.”

Statements from the council are not made during the public forum.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue is a full-time paid municipal fire department that include a chief and 24 paid shift personnel.