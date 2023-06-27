The boom of fireworks will start earlier this year in Beatrice after a decision by the City Council last fall to allow the sale and discharge of fireworks at an earlier date.

In September, the council approved an ordinance extending the window for firework sales to begin June 28 and go until July 5 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday nights and on July 3-4 hours are extended until midnight.

Beatrice Police Lt. Jay Murphy said the department always receives noise complaints around the Fourth of July, but most are easily resolved.

“We get numerous noise complaints, but it’s pretty sporadic,” Murphy said. “It just depends on the year and what’s going on. If we get a complaint we’ll talk to the people shooting them off. It’s usually a one time deal and we don't have to go back again.

“Really, we don’t actively pursue a lot of people. It’s the Fourth of July. If we get a noise complaint we do respond to that, but for the most part we try to leave everyone alone as long as they’re being careful and not disturbing anybody’s peace.”

The previous ordinance allowed fireworks to be sold and discharged from July 1-4.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake said the department typically receives 1-3 fire related calls around the Fourth of July, and has already responded to one firework-related grass fire this year.

He cautioned that with ongoing drought issues, people should give extra thought when using fireworks.

“With the ongoing drought, we’ve got a lot more concerns about fire safety this year than others,” Daake said. “Even in town, it’s still an issue. There are precautions we can take. Make sure you water your lawn, make sure your grass is cut short and that will help prevent starting a grass fire in town. Stay aware from areas that have a bunch of trees and brush.”

Daake added that injuries are a bigger issue than fires around the Fourth of July, and kids shouldn't be allowed to play with fireworks, and fireworks should not be thrown.