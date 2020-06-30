Firework stands open in Beatrice on Wednesday

Purchases of big, bright and booming displays of American patriotism, otherwise known as fireworks, are legal in Beatrice from July 1-4.
With names like “Touching the Sun," “Midnight Madness” and “Vengeance," the fireworks can seem daunting.
Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake said the department responded to one firework-related call in 2019, when a pile of firework trash caught fire in an individual’s driveway, but that no related injuries were reported.
Daake said the local community has done a great job with properly using and disposing fireworks, but noted that the National Fire Protection Association estimated roughly 19,500 fires due to fireworks in 2018.
Fireworks can be properly removed by letting used fireworks sit for several minutes, then dousing them with water to ensure they are extinguished. Metal buckets with sand or water work as temporary trash cans that should be left on a driveway or at the edge of the street overnight to avoid reigniting in a residence.
According to city ordinance, loud and excessive noises such as fireworks are not allowed after 10 p.m. each night.
Daake said not to throw or hold lit fireworks, or alter the fireworks in any way, and cautioned that items like sparklers can get too hot to hold.
“Always make sure you’ve got a bucket of water, a hose or a fire extinguisher nearby just in case something gets out of hand… We always recommend using caution whenever you’re using fireworks, and I’ve got a feeling this year we’ll have more than normal,” Daake said.
According to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal website, fireworks that are unable to be sold at retail stands include mounted rockets, nighttime parachutes and firecrackers that contain more than 50 milligrams of explosive composition.
Rob Ostdiek, a helper at the Knights of Columbus Council 1723 stand at the St. Joseph Catholic School parking lot said there’s still roughly 640 different items available for purchase.
Ostdiek said sales go toward community organizations like Mosaic in Beatrice, the Beatrice Community Food Pantry, the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA, Beatrice Community Hospital, scholarships for graduating seniors, and, of course, St. Joseph Catholic School.
“Our one big assortment, there are a couple of these that actually sell quite well," Ostdiek said. "It’s an easy thing to buy for people, and they don’t spend a lot of time looking. They get a big bang for their buck…There’s something in here for everyone, usually."
Ostdiek said individuals wanting to buy fireworks while also practicing social distancing can place orders through curbsidefireworks.com. The website also lists other firework stand locations in southeast Nebraska.
