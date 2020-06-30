Firework stands open in Beatrice on Wednesday

“Always make sure you’ve got a bucket of water, a hose or a fire extinguisher nearby just in case something gets out of hand… We always recommend using caution whenever you’re using fireworks, and I’ve got a feeling this year we’ll have more than normal,” Daake said.

According to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal website, fireworks that are unable to be sold at retail stands include mounted rockets, nighttime parachutes and firecrackers that contain more than 50 milligrams of explosive composition.

Rob Ostdiek, a helper at the Knights of Columbus Council 1723 stand at the St. Joseph Catholic School parking lot said there’s still roughly 640 different items available for purchase.

Ostdiek said sales go toward community organizations like Mosaic in Beatrice, the Beatrice Community Food Pantry, the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA, Beatrice Community Hospital, scholarships for graduating seniors, and, of course, St. Joseph Catholic School.

“Our one big assortment, there are a couple of these that actually sell quite well," Ostdiek said. "It’s an easy thing to buy for people, and they don’t spend a lot of time looking. They get a big bang for their buck…There’s something in here for everyone, usually."

Ostdiek said individuals wanting to buy fireworks while also practicing social distancing can place orders through curbsidefireworks.com. The website also lists other firework stand locations in southeast Nebraska.

