Fireworks displays open in Beatrice

Local patrons are showing “Colossal Pride” and proving “United we Stand” by buying fireworks at the Knights of Columbus Council 1723 stand at the St. Joseph Catholic School parking lot in Beatrice this week.

According to city ordinance, the sale, possession and discharge of permissible fireworks within the city is allowed from July 1-4 each year until 10p.m. each night, when loud and excessive noises such as fireworks are not allowed.

Rob Ostdiek, program director for the Knights of Columbus stand, said their gross sale revenue is over $100,000 each year. He said roughly $17,500 of profit is donated to local organizations, including the Pregnancy Resource Center, Mosaic in Beatrice, American Red Cross Blood Drive Canteen, the Community Food Pantry, the YMCA and Beatrice Community Hospital.

“We have what they call cakes, which are large finales for displays,” Ostdiek said. “We have a lot of smaller novelties, parachutes and stuff for the kids. Daytime stuff just to keep the kids happy. Big artilleries, those that make the big booms and cracks. Fire crackers, Roman candles, all those little things. We do usually have quite a few assortments now, and a lot of them are attractively priced and they’re pretty easy, so people just come in and buy one and out they go. So we’ve got a little bit of something for everybody.”

