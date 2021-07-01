Fireworks displays open in Beatrice

Local patrons are showing “Colossal Pride” and proving “United we Stand” by buying fireworks at the Knights of Columbus Council 1723 stand at the St. Joseph Catholic School parking lot in Beatrice this week.
According to city ordinance, the sale, possession and discharge of permissible fireworks within the city is allowed from July 1-4 each year until 10p.m. each night, when loud and excessive noises such as fireworks are not allowed.
Rob Ostdiek, program director for the Knights of Columbus stand, said their gross sale revenue is over $100,000 each year. He said roughly $17,500 of profit is donated to local organizations, including the Pregnancy Resource Center, Mosaic in Beatrice, American Red Cross Blood Drive Canteen, the Community Food Pantry, the YMCA and Beatrice Community Hospital.
“We have what they call cakes, which are large finales for displays,” Ostdiek said. “We have a lot of smaller novelties, parachutes and stuff for the kids. Daytime stuff just to keep the kids happy. Big artilleries, those that make the big booms and cracks. Fire crackers, Roman candles, all those little things. We do usually have quite a few assortments now, and a lot of them are attractively priced and they’re pretty easy, so people just come in and buy one and out they go. So we’ve got a little bit of something for everybody.”
In May, Governor Pete Ricketts signed LB 152, which allows bottle rockets to be legally sold in the state.
Frank Prybyl, another Knights of Columbus member, said they have added a whole section of bottle rockets to their stand, and that they have been selling well so far. He said the stand will be open from 9a.m.-10p.m. July 1-4, depending on stock.
“What we’ve seen is just unprecedented traffic here the first day, especially for a weekday,” Prybyl said. “We’ve already sold out of a few things, which is really surprising.”
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal website notes that while nighttime parachutes are now allowed in Nebraska, but to be mindful of weather, wind and other environmental conditions, items including flying lanterns and wire sparklers are still prohibited from sale in the state.
More state regulations regarding fireworks can be found at sfm.nebraska.gov/fireworks