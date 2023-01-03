 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First baby born in Gage County in 2023

The first baby born in Gage County in 2023 is Perrin August Engelhardt. Timothy and Christina Engelhardt welcomed their son on Monday, January 2nd at 4:00 p.m. at Beatrice Community Hospital.

