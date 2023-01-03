The first baby born in Gage County in 2023 is Perrin August Engelhardt. Timothy and Christina Engelhardt welcomed their son on Monday, January 2nd at 4:00 p.m. at Beatrice Community Hospital.
First baby born in Gage County in 2023
Christina Lyons Daily Sun staff writer
