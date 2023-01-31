First Baptist Church celebrates 150 years

The First Baptist Church in Beatrice celebrated its 150th Anniversary on Sunday with a special service.

Pastor Nolan Hayes spoke to the attendees with several congregation members and honored guests.

Pastor Nolan Hayes and his wife, Amanda, have served in the congregation for six years.

“It is a good day to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the church,” he said. “I’m grateful and it’s a joy to be here as we remember.”

Camp Moses Merrill Director Bev Pacas said the camp was proof that the ministry of First Baptist in Beatrice is happening beyond the walls of this church.

“I want to thank you for serving outside your walls,” she said. “It shows that you care.”

Jenny Swarthout leads the Narcotics Anonymous ministry in the church. There are currently four meetings at the church each week.

“I’m a grateful, recovering drug addict,” she said. “Thirteen years ago I was sitting in a jail cell. My parents bailed me out and thankfully there was an NA meeting that night.

“Meetings are crucial to people in recovery and when Covid hit, the church we were meeting at wouldn’t allow us to meet in person. First Baptist welcomed us in and have been so accommodating. The church feels like home and we are so blessed.”

Hayes said it was amazing to see what God can do when you simply say “yes.”

Foster Closet Associate Director Tim Balzer described the ministry and spoke with appreciation for First Baptist being a site.

“Children are often removed and taken to foster care with the clothes they are wearing,” he said.

Currently there are approximately 3,500 children in foster care in Nebraska. The Foster Closet is a resource for families in 91 of the 93 counties by offering new clothes for the children.

“We are grateful to partner with First Baptist to meet the needs of the children in Gage County.”

Member of First Baptist Dick Williams said he and his family attended the church in the early 1960’s and then moved out of town. When Dick and Linda decided to return to the church, he said he always felt like he was home.

“It seemed like the first person to shake my hand was God when I walked back into this church,” he said. “Of course I have worked almost every job in the church. I feel like I’ve accomplished something in this church and I know this church accomplished something in me.”

On January 29, 1873, eight Baptists of the pioneer town of Beatrice gathered to organize the First Baptist Church. Rev. J.N. Webb, with the American Baptist Home Mission Society, preached at the Presbyterian Church in the morning, but gave direction to the organization later in the afternoon.

Beginning with a membership of eight, the number increased to 18 by September 1874, according to church records.

The first building was erected in December of 1873 on the east corner of Fifth and Market streets, currently the parking lot of Pinnacle Bank. A second building was built and dedicated in the fall of 1882 at 408 Ella St. The building was moved to 715 Grant St. after some real estate transactions and remained until 1906. The church was moved to the corner of Sixth and Elk streets, remodeled then rededicated August 1906.

In September 1908 a structure at 524 High St. (now the location of Northeast Auto) was purchased and remodeled. In 1957 the property was sold to Standard Oil and the parsonage moved to 519 S. 12th St.

The congregation met at Paddock Lane Public School from March 1957 until the current church building at 1025 N. 16th St. was completed. The congregation met on Easter Sunday, April 6, 1958.

Throughout the years membership has fluctuated with pastors and the location of the church. The highest numbers were recorded in 1893 with 247 and in 1972 with 255 members. Currently the average number of attendees is 40-50 each Sunday morning for worship.

Interim Executive Minister of the Region Greg Mamula said First Baptist was a great example of people who have persevered in their faith.

“First Baptist have served as the hands and feet of Jesus since the first eight people gathered 150 years ago,” he said. “You are a family that has served in the community and beyond.”