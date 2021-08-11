First Christian Church to hold petting zoo event Sunday

Before area students fully return to school activities next week, they have an opportunity to pet some animals, get their faces painted, receive balloon animals and participate in other activities at the Beatrice First Christian Church.
The fifth annual petting zoo will be on the east lawn of the church, located at 205 N. Seventh St., on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m.
The church’s pastor, Mike Hanneman, said there will be goats and chickens, and possibly some pigs and ponies to pet, all provided from members of the church.
“It’s a great way to, before the kids go back to school, just to interact with the animals and know that they’re safe, and just to be a part of what the church is doing and feel welcomed, and experience a little bit of fun,” Hanneman said.
Hanneman said he is also organizing a prayer service to pray for the students and teachers and the upcoming school year at the Beatrice High School flag pole on Sunday at 6p.m. He said he joined the First Christian Church in April, and that it’s important to him to introduce himself and connect with the community.
“For the Gage County Fair, I was out there last week for a day supporting some of the kids who were showing some cows, some calves and some bunny rabbits,” Hanneman said. “So I let the kids know that if there was something special going on at their school, if they’re having a sporting event or a band event, to be sure to give me a call and I’d be happy to support them. I think it’s important that they have their church family there to support them.”
Hanneman said he’s also passionate about visiting with homebound and assisted living church members, which he does once a month to speak with them and bring them communion. He said the church has roughly 150 members, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, about 60 people attend service on Sundays.
“I know there’s a lot of apprehension about being in a large gathering because of COVID, and I’m pretty confident that the vast majority of our people have been fully vaccinated,” Hanneman said. “I greet every single person who comes to church on Sunday, and we talk about that stuff openly and share. And we have no issues with folks, if they want to wear masks or still do social distancing. We have hand sanitizers in all the entrances and close to the sanctuary. So we’re still taking precautions and taking it very seriously, because we understand how serious it is.”
Hanneman said the church has continued to reach out to the community by providing services and bible studies online at their First Christian Church Beatrice Facebook page.
“We also want to let folks know we have a movie night on the third Saturday of each month, where we serve popcorn and bottled water,” Hanneman said. “We have a movie in the sanctuary for the older crowd, but we also have movies for the kids that they can also watch in another room if they don’t want to watch the adult movie. But everyone’s welcome, and that’s another way we reach out to the community.”