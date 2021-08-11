First Christian Church to hold petting zoo event Sunday

Before area students fully return to school activities next week, they have an opportunity to pet some animals, get their faces painted, receive balloon animals and participate in other activities at the Beatrice First Christian Church.

The fifth annual petting zoo will be on the east lawn of the church, located at 205 N. Seventh St., on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m.

The church’s pastor, Mike Hanneman, said there will be goats and chickens, and possibly some pigs and ponies to pet, all provided from members of the church.

“It’s a great way to, before the kids go back to school, just to interact with the animals and know that they’re safe, and just to be a part of what the church is doing and feel welcomed, and experience a little bit of fun,” Hanneman said.

Hanneman said he is also organizing a prayer service to pray for the students and teachers and the upcoming school year at the Beatrice High School flag pole on Sunday at 6p.m. He said he joined the First Christian Church in April, and that it’s important to him to introduce himself and connect with the community.