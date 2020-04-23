First COVID-19 case confirmed in Fillmore County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Public Health Solutions reported six new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district as of Wednesday evening.

The new cases include the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Fillmore County, according to a press release. The patient, a male in his 20s, is self-isolating at home.

Contact tracing is underway to identify close contacts of the individual.

Five confirmed cases were also reported in Saline County on Wednesday. All five individuals are associated with Smithfield Foods in Crete.

The individuals include four males, ranging in age from their 30s-60s and one female in her 40s. This makes a total of six confirmed COVID-19 cases in the PHS district who are associated with Smithfield Foods.

PHS continues contact tracing on all newly reported COVID-19 cases.

The figures bring the total confirmed COVID-19 cases within the PHS district to 45. There have been 28 confirmed cases reported in Gage County, 16 in Saline County, one in Fillmore County, and no confirmed cases reported in Jefferson or Thayer counties.