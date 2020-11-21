First responders take COVID-19 precautions

“We do a lot more safeguarding, we do more decontaminating than in the past,” Fisher said. “It’s deeper now. We also try to encourage them to come out of the house rather than us entering the house. Same thing with the nursing homes if they can move a patient closer to the front door. Even though we have our personal protective equipment, we’re not going deep into a nursing home if we don’t need to, exposing ourselves or the possibility of exposing them.”

N95 masks are regarded as the best readily available for preventing the spread of the virus, a claim Daake believes is true.

“The biggest challenge is there’s so much information and disinformation out there that I really don’t know who to believe anymore, and I’m sure most people are like that,” he said. “I know the N95 masks work. That’s what they are designed to do.”

In the station, meals are taken in shifts, a desk has been moved to the vehicle bay to allow for social distancing and chairs have been removed from the conference room.

Daake said the dorm area where rescue workers sleep does allow for six feet of distance between workers.

The department has also started using UV light to sanitize computer keyboards and other items.