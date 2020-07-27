First time showers participate in Gage County Fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A variety of animals could be found at the Gage County Fair Sunday, when the rabbit, broiler and poultry shows were all held.

The three 4-H shows were conducted on the same day this year, and with changes to allow for social distancing.

Aside from being encouraged to wear masks, the most noticeable change from previous years was removal of the showmanship competition from the poultry center.

Usually held as part of the regular shows, for 2020 the showmanship was moved to a tent outside the main complex and held concurrently to the main shows.

Students lined up and showed their animals one at a time, but not just current 4-H members. Some younger participants also got to show the results of their hard work.

One of them was Aubri McCormick.

The 3 year old proudly displayed her duck for the first time this year.

Her father, Joseph McCormick, said she works with the family’s animals a lot and was glad she had a chance to show at the fair this year.

“She’s raised baby ducklings and chicks since she was tiny,” he said. “It’s great that they get to do this at such a young age. She’s been around it her whole life and ever since she was old enough to walk, she’d go and hold the baby chicks. This is the work she actually put into it and it gives her a chance to show what she’s actually done.”

