A Firth man who fired shots at a Beatrice residence last year was ordered to serve a probation term.

Colten R. Anderson, 18, was sentenced in Gage County District Court on Thursday to 60 months of probation for a charge of possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a class 3 felony. He was also ordered to pay $1,075 in restitution as part of the sentencing.

The charge was reduced from use of a firearm to commit a felony, and a second charge of discharging a firearm near a building or vehicle was previously dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Anderson was one of two people arrested for shooting at a Beatrice building on Aug. 3.

The Beatrice Police Department received reports of shots being fired at approximately 2:30 a.m. that day, and a residence in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street was hit.

The residence was occupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Another defendant in the case, 19-year-old Jordan Meyer, of Lincoln, faces charges of discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building, use of a firearm to commit a felony, three counts of criminal mischief $0-$500, criminal mischief $500-$1,500, criminal mischief over $5,000 and making graffiti.

A pretrial is scheduled in the case for March 23.