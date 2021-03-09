Fish fry fundraiser keeps doors of Barneston Legion Club open

“I run out and ask them how many orders they need,” she said. “I yell in the door and tell them how many to get. Then we have a line where they get the food ready and sack it up. We’ve just got a real assembly line in there.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Legion opened in 1977, and began its fish fry tradition in the early 1980s. There are 41 Legion members and 32 Legion Auxiliary members.

Typically around 15 volunteers help with each event.

The Legion Club traditionally hosts seven fish fries each year, one each month from January through April and again from October to December.

The last indoor fish fry occurred in December 2019. Bad weather forced last year's January and February events to be canceled, and virus concerns canceled the rest.

“We didn’t know if we wanted to try a drive-thru or what to do and then finally last fall we said we’d see what happens,” Theye said. “It went over pretty good so we’re going to keep going.”

The last dine-in event drew nearly 400 people, triple the town’s population, but Theye wasn’t sure what kind of a turnout to expect for a drive-thru.