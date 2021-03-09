Fish fry fundraiser keeps doors of Barneston Legion Club open

Seemingly all public events were halted last year when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Gatherings were canceled and event calendars emptied in attempt to slow the spread of the virus, leaving some groups that depend on fundraisers to keep their doors open with deep anxiety.
Such was the case for members of the Barneston American Legion Post 356.
The organization in the southern Gage County community of just over 100 residents hosts multiple fish fries each year. Funds from those events keep the Legion operating, leaving organizers to look for other options when dine-in events were canceled.
“This event keeps the Legion going,” post commander Robert Theye said. “It keeps the lights on and insurance paid. We do still make a few donations after that to prom parties and things like that. We try to give some of it away if we can, but the major thing is to keep the building open. It seems like it takes more to do that every year.”
Following a year of uncertainty, the Barneston fish fries have resumed, though in the form of a drive-thru. Two drive-thru fish fries were held late last year, and the first of 2021 was held on Jan. 22.
Signs outside the club direct cars around the block to the front of the building, where they’ll find Donna Graham, Legion Auxiliary president, eager to take their order.
“I run out and ask them how many orders they need,” she said. “I yell in the door and tell them how many to get. Then we have a line where they get the food ready and sack it up. We’ve just got a real assembly line in there.”
The Legion opened in 1977, and began its fish fry tradition in the early 1980s. There are 41 Legion members and 32 Legion Auxiliary members.
Typically around 15 volunteers help with each event.
The Legion Club traditionally hosts seven fish fries each year, one each month from January through April and again from October to December.
The last indoor fish fry occurred in December 2019. Bad weather forced last year's January and February events to be canceled, and virus concerns canceled the rest.
“We didn’t know if we wanted to try a drive-thru or what to do and then finally last fall we said we’d see what happens,” Theye said. “It went over pretty good so we’re going to keep going.”
The last dine-in event drew nearly 400 people, triple the town’s population, but Theye wasn’t sure what kind of a turnout to expect for a drive-thru.
“The first one we didn’t know what to expect and thought if we got 200 it was alright,” he said. “We had about 230 the first one and 300 the second time. When we got that many we decided to have another one.”
“And we ran out of food the first time,” Graham added.
Graham said 360 meals of fish, beans, potatoes, coleslaw and a roll were served at the January event, at $10 per plate to support the Legion Club.
Weather pending, additional drive-thru fish fries are planned for Feb. 26, March 26 and April 23 from 4-7 p.m.