Five arrested after drug investigation in Fairbury

Five people were arrested Friday after authorities served a search warrant at a Fairbury residence.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office conducted a narcotics search on a residence at 1022 B St. in Fairbury on Friday at approximately 7:45 a.m.

A press release stated that numerous individuals were located within the residence upon entry being made. There were five adults and two minor children located within the residence. Numerous controlled substances were found within the residence, including methamphetamine, marijuana, THC wax, and numerous paraphernalia items.

The adults included 36 year-old Thomas Caudy, 31 year-old Tyler Fazel, 23 year-old Makayla Ruzicka, 52 year-old MaryAnn Flinn, and 51 year-old John Seefus.

Fazel and Ruzicka were arrested for felony child abuse, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug house. Caudy, Seefus and Flinn were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. All individuals were transported to the Jefferson County Jail.