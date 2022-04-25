Five arrested after drug investigations

Five people in southeast Nebraska were arrested for drug violations following an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

On Friday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants as part of an investigation into the distribution of marijuana and methamphetamine in Gage County.

The sheriff’s office was assisted in the investigation by the Beatrice Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Wymore Police Department.

A press release stated the search warrants were executed at 204 N. Ninth St. in Wymore and 1020 N. 15th St. in Beatrice.

During the searches of each residence, several items of evidence connected to the distribution of marijuana and methamphetamine were located. A suspected destructive device was located in the house in Beatrice.

During the search at the residence in Wymore, Davina S. Morgan, 38, of Wymore was located inside and arrested for two counts of delivery of methamphetamine two counts of delivery of a marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug house.

Randall L. Pohlman, 43, of Wymore was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug house.

Following the search of the house in Beatrice, the following people were arrested:

Dalton A. Thomsen, 20, of Beatrice was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in an unapproved container. Thomsen was found in possession of approximately 88 grams of marijuana and 21 Clonazepam pills.

Hannah A. Thomsen, 22, of Beatrice was arrested for possession of a destructive device, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jarod A. Peden, 23, of Beatrice was arrested for possession of a destructive device, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

