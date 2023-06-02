Five area veterans were recently presented with Quilts of Valor.

John Ripma was inducted November 1965. Discharged two years later with the rank of E-5.

Basic training was at Fort Leonardwood Mo as was his advanced training. He was then sent to Fort Hood, TX and joined the 589th Engineer Unit. That unit had been deactivated after WWII and was being reactivated during the Vietnam era. The rode an Air Force C-130 with a load of supplies to the Northern part of South Vietnam. Their duties were to keep the road and bridges open for safe travel of supplies to our troops. If a bridge had been blown, it was their job to create another crossing while watching for enemy that wants to destroy everything that would keep supplies from our troops. The South Korean allies were called for artillery support.

John’s quilt was pieced by the Freedom Quilters of Nebraska, quilted and bound by May Kostal.

Roland B. Timmerman “Red” enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from April 11, 1951 to January 20, 1955. He served in Korea. He was discharged as Airman First Class Roland’s quilt was made by Arlyce Klipp

Sharon Streeter – Joined U.S. Army November, 1985. Basic training was at Fort Dix, New Jersey. Advanced training was at Fort Gordon, Georgia. She then went to Germany. While there she was about 100 feet from President Reagan and the French President. President Reagan was telling Mr. Gorbachev to “tear down this wall”. Duties were to receive and send messages. December 21, 1988 she left Frankfort, Germany on a Pam Am jet. Six days later a Pam Am plane was shot down over Lockerbie, Scotland. December 15, 1988, she was discharged with a rank of E-5. In 1989, she joined the Army reserves in Hays, Kansas as a medical supply clerk. In 1966 her reserve unit was deployed to Germany and was there for 8 months. There was medical services provided in Europe and Asia, she was based in Primizon, Germany. She left the reserves in May, 1977. Sharon’s quilt was pieced by Theresa Langley and quilted and bound by Mary Kostal.

Patty Hagan Oliver joined the service on March 1, 2001 and went to Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Her advanced training as at Fort Lee, Virginia. Her training was to be a Food Service Specialist. Her first duty station was with the 9th Engineer Bn, 1st Infantry Division (Big Red One) in Schweinfurt, Germany. She was deployed to Irag on January 12, 2004 and returned January 15, 2005. Her duties as a front and rear gunner to provide security for several convoy missions. Additionally tasked with area surveillance missions patrolling combat areas and partially destroyed ammunition bunkers in search of insurgents recovering unexploded ordinance and munitions for use in improvised explosive devices (IEDs). During one of the surveillance patrols, several combatants were detained while under direct fire. One other soldier and I escorted over 100 detainees safely to a containment area. Despite being greatly outnumbered the two soldiers were able to capture several more combatants along the way. She went out on other missions and was injured during one of these. She was medically discharged with rank of Sgt (E-5) at Fort Hood, Killeen, Texas on July 11, 2006. She received several medals for War on Terrorism, overseas service, national defense, good conduct, commendation, and others. Patty’s quilt was pieced by Julie Hay and Ardyth Orwen, quilted and bound by Mary Kostal.

Jim Young entered the service on January 18, 1989 and went to Odessa, Texas. His Basic Training and AIT were at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, learning to be a Combat Engineer. He went to Airborne school at Fort Benning, Georgia directly after.

First duty station, Fort Bragg, North Carolina and was assigned to B Co. 207th Engineer Bn 82nd Airborne Division from May 1989 to September 1995. He was deployed as a M-60 gunner during Desert Shield/Storm from August 8, 1990 to April 1991. He went on a jumper exchange program in Jordan and received his wings. Took a Jungle Operations Course, Panama; Northern waterway course in Alaska; took multiple other classes. He enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard as a combat medic/Section Sgt (E-6) from 1999 to 2007. He was sent to Kosovo, Egypt, El Salvador and many others. Promoted to E-7, assigned to the 92nd Troop Command 2007-2008. Reassigned to 313th Medical Company as a Platoon Sergeant, was deployed to Iraq to maintain PLT level operations. Assigned to 110th Medical Bn as S-2, S-3 in Intelligence and Operations. NCO 2011 to 2013. Retired with 25 years of service, December 2013. Some of Jim’s awards were for Good Conduct, National Defense with Bronze Star, Southwest Asia Service Medial with two Bronze Service Stars, Kosovo, Iraq campaign NATO, Kuwait, Aviator, and more. Jim’s quilt was pieced by the Freedom Quilters of Nebraska, quilted and bound by Mary Kostal.