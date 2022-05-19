Five candidates seeking County Board seat

Five people are seeking a vacant seat on the Gage County Board of Supervisors following the death of longtime board member Dennis Byars.

The Clerk’s office reported that interviews will be held next Wednesday for the position. The applicants include David Swavely, Lawrence Fossler, John Bartels, Janet Byars and Ashley Mason.

Janet Byars was the wife of Dennis Byars.

Byars passed away last month at 81 years old. At the time of his death, he was on the Gage County Board of Supervisors representing District 4.

A Beatrice native, Byars was active in Sertoma, the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce, Gage County Economic Development, NGage, and many other organizations over the years.

He served in elected offices for 38 years over the course of seven decades, and was elected to various positions 11 times.

He served as Justice of the Peace from 1969-1972, on the Beatrice Board of Education in 1972, as a Gage County Board of Supervisors member from 1977-1983 and again from 2009-2022, and as Gage County’s Nebraska State Senator from 1988-1994 and again from 1999-2006.

Byars also served on the boards of Region V Systems and Services, the Nebraska ELCA Synod Council and the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA).

Byars was midway through his term on the County Board at the time of his death. An appointment committee to fill the position consists of the county clerk, treasurer and attorney.

