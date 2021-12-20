Five Quilts of Valor awarded to area veterans

Five Quilts of Valor were presented at the Legion Club on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Tim Fralin served in the United States Marine Corp from December 1987 to August 1998. Tim was sent to Okinawa, Japan; Camp Lejuene, North Carolina; Traverse City, Michigan; Lawrence, Massachusetts. He received the Navy Achievement Meritorious Marine Fleet Recruiting Ribbon with 1 star, Good Conduct metal with two stars, National Defense Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Merit Master Cert com

Gordon Bitting served in the Nebraska National Guard from August 1966 to April 1972. He was a Spec 5HHC, 2nd Bn (M) 134th Infantry Army National Guard. Gordon was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Dennis Morgan served in the United States Marine Corp. Dennis was sent to Okinawa for 13 months, then served 18 months in Japan. He returned to the United States and worked in the KC Distribution Center for eight months before leaving the Marines.

Keil Mick served in the United States Air Force. Keil graduated from San Antonio, Texas, then was sent Basic Training in San Antonio, Texas. He then was stationed at Ramstein, Germany. He returned to Little Rock Air Force Base in Little Rock, Arkansas. He had been deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Qater. He returned to Little Rock Air Force Base and was discharged in 2011.

Alvin McLellan served in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1961. Alvin was discharged from the Navy with a rank of E5 Petty Officer 1st Class Alvin took his Basic Training in San Diego. Then on to Norman, OK for Aircraft Training, also took more training in Memphis TN. He was stationed at North Island CA, San Diego CA, Miramar CA; and at Alameda CA with the VP92 Squadron. Al was discharged at Treasure Island CA. Al then went on to work on Bonham Richard Aircraft Carrier and Ranger Aircraft Carrier. He lived on and worked on aircraft carriers for the next two years of inactive duty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0