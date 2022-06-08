Food Pantry celebrates 50 years

Several dozen volunteers in matching shirts had already gathered by 9 a.m. in the St. John Lutheran Church parking lot to begin the day’s Can Care-a-Van food and fund drive.

But there was another special occasion which brought out many of the 65 volunteers who devote thousands of hours to the Beatrice Community Food Pantry every year: the pantry commemorated 50 years of service in the community with a ribbon cutting.

“It’s so amazing that we’ve lasted 50 years,” Karen Mains, Food Pantry coordinator, said. “It’s a real testament to our community.”

Flanked my members of the Food Pantry Board and Chamber ambassadors, Mains cut the red ribbon to the sound of cheers and applause.

Behind her stood a tent and table where residents could bring food items throughout the day.

“We’re hoping we bring in 5,000 pounds of food,” Mains said. “...We need the bare necessities. We need a lot of food to get us through the summer.”

The Food Pantry and the Salvation Army split the donated food.

Hope Burris, administrator and pastor with the Salvation Army, said the event is crucial for their year, allowing for more breathing space in the operating budget.

“It’s a very important event,” Burris said. “It gives us food that we can give to people in need through our pantry. And we can use the money we would’ve used on food to get other necessary items.”

The Beatrice Community Food Pantry serves about 5,000 people every year and has expanded considerably since when it first started.

“In some ways, we’ve outgrown our current space,” Mains said, speaking of the spot the pantry has in the basement of St. John.

Terry Doyle, the vice president of the board that oversees the food pantry, said the facility doesn’t have enough refrigeration and freezer space, so some items are kept in several volunteer homes.

Doyle said the Board is hoping to make the move into a new space part of the 50th year celebration.

“There’s a substantial need for the pantry in this community,” Doyle said. “We have a lot of people in need here.”

But as the pantry looks forward to expanding its capacity to help the community, it also needs to meet the bare necessities.

“This May was the busiest May I’ve seen in my years here,” Mains said. “Use of the pantry jumped up by about 75% since April.”

Mains said inflation is hitting Beatrice’s poorest residents hard.

“A lot of these people have jobs, but money isn’t going as far as it used to,” she said. “…In times like these, the pantry is more important than ever.”

At the current rate of use, Mains said she is concerned the pantry may not have the food or funds to get everyone what they need throughout the summer. But she’s also hopeful Beatrice residents will step up to lend a hand to what she called a essential part of the community.

“We wouldn’t have made it this far without such strong community support,” she said. “That’s part of what makes Beatrice such a good place to live.”

