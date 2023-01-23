Food Pantry director retires

Karen Mains retired as the Coordinator from the Beatrice Community Food Pantry at the end of December. Friends and family gathered Sunday afternoon at the Beatrice Veteran’s Club to honor her and the work that she did at the pantry.

Mains said she started as a volunteer in 2006. She had just retired from Daubendiek TV and Appliance and her friend, John Dando, had been volunteering at the pantry.

When the previous coordinator retired in 2012, Karen agreed to take on her role.

“Some of my best memories at the pantry involve my volunteers,” she said. “I’ve also been able to help a lot of needy people.”

Terry Doyle, vice president of the food pantry's board of directors, presented Mains with a vase and a plaque.

“Upon your retirement, may the blessings of good health, the joy of good friends, a loving family and contentment of a job well done fill your days with happiness,” he said.

Steve Wright, her son, and two of his children, Jenna Lea and Ethan, joined Mains at the head table during the celebration.

Jenna Lea spoke to the audience saying she was Mains’ favorite granddaughter.

“I’m so proud of her and everything she has accomplished in her life and how dedicated she has been to serving her community,” she said. “Grandma is the most selfless woman that I know and I aspire to be half the woman that she is.”

Newly appointed Coordinator at the Beatrice Community Food Pantry Angy Essam said she has been working for six and a half years with Mains.

“In the few weeks that Karen’s been gone, I realized how much I didn’t know,” she said. “But she’s only a phone call away and has been so helpful. Everyone misses her, but we wish her well.

“We have several new volunteers, but we’re always looking for more help. We’ve also had some generous donors and the Lincoln Food Bank helps so much.”

Essam said the pantry continues to serve a growing number of citizens.

“It’s just a sign of the times, but we averaged 18 new clients a month during 2022.”

During the last three weeks Mains said she has traveled to Indiana to see a great-grandchild, spent time with family in Beatrice and has stayed busy with cleaning closets.

Mains celebrated her 83rd birthday last week and said it was time for her to slow down. She did, however, note that she was excited for spring and summer to work in her expansive flower garden.