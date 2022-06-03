Food Pantry to celebrate 50 years on Wednesday

The Beatrice Community Food Pantry is celebrating 50 years of service in the community this year.

On Wednesday, June 8, the Pantry will hold one of its largest annual food and donation drives, the KOLN sponsored Can Care-a-Van, and a ribbon cutting ceremony to ring in the 50th year.

Signs and banners will festoon the parking lot of St. John’s Lutheran Church, the building that houses the pantry. At 9 a.m., Pure Nebraska will be live at St. John’s. The Pantry will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate 50 years with representatives of the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m.

Mains said they’ll be serving cookies, lemonade and tea and will be offering tours through the pantry until 3 p.m.

“We really want people to see the pantry and how it works,” she said. “The Pantry has a lot of unique things about it.”

Mains pointed to the fact that the Pantry’s dozens of volunteers fill specific order requests, as though it were a kind of grocery store.

“We get people what they need,” she said.

Mains said attendees are encouraged to bring gifts of food items or money to the event. As she said, even with 50 years under the belt, there’s no time to rest on their laurels.

“Every 15 minutes we fill an order,” she said. “We try to do 12 in the morning and 12 in the afternoon on a typical day.”

She said the food pantry is in need of more food and money, and she’s hopeful the event will get the Pantry what it needs until its fall donation drive.

Mains said she’s thankful for the community support.

“I just think it’s wonderful,” she said. “Everybody has been so supportive of this food pantry. And that’s what’s so wonderful about Beatrice.”

