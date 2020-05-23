For love of plants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles Park in Beatrice was created as the city's first public park in 1914. It was restored as a part of the Main Street streetscape plan beginning in 2008. Marlene Gakle, a master gardener, was involved with designing and planting perennials in the park since the restoration was complete in 2010.

“Every plant has a purpose and a reason for being planted,” said Gakle. “We tried to replicate what was here when the park was first founded. The marigolds we’ve added on the perimeter for a pop of color.”

“I’ve been gardening since I was young. It started with my grandma and my mom would plant a garden, but then it would go to weeds. It really made me nervous,” Gakle said. “I have a lot of good memories around gardening.”

“It’s a God given talent and desire to be a part of the planting. It’s very spiritual to me,” she added.

Gakle recalled memories of working with her late husband, Fred, and other friends in the gardens. In previous years students from the Beatrice Middle School have also helped with planting marigolds.

Lisa Clabaugh, a master gardener, also helped with the weeding and planting at Charles Park on Tuesday morning.