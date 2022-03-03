Former art teacher runs for School Board

Nelson Dungan has spent his life looking for beauty in the small things.

In his acrylic paintings, he brings an almost microscopic intensity for detail—autumn leaves falling on rocks, contrasts of texture and color.

In his 35 and a half years teaching art at Beatrice, he found beauty in the little quirks and passions that defined his students.

“That’s the best thing about teaching,” Dungan said. “Every student is different. Every student is individual. And we as teachers try to bring out everything we can within every individual student. I’ve taught thousands of students over my career, and every one of them had something unique about them.”

Now, Dungan is hoping to continue serving a role in Beatrice education with a run for the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education.

“I’ve been out of the public school system for some years, and I want to stay involved with education,” he said. “This is just another level I can be involved with.”

Dungan had two sons graduate from BHS.

Before coming to Beatrice, Dungan taught for eight years in Sidney, Nebraska. Dungan retired in 2015 but came out of retirement for a semester when art teacher Libby Henschke was called away for National Guard duty. He had to say goodbye twice.

Dungan said he’s impressed with the work and cooperation of the current School Board.

“You know, I think they’ve done a good job,” he said. “I think they’ve been very conscientious about what decisions they make… I know if I’m elected, I’m not going to agree with everyone, but at least we can have a civil discussion and work through some issues. That’s an important part.”

Dungan said, if elected, he’d see what could be done to prevent bullying in the district. Bullying, he said, can make unique individuals hate being who they are.

“Our kids go to school every day, and some kids have to suffer from a bully,” he said. “…I wish we could get a grip on that aspect of education. Making everybody feel safe, everybody feel welcome. Making everybody feel like they’re a part of the school… I would certainly like to look into improving those problems.”

Besides that, Dungan said he doesn’t have specific actions he’d want to take on the Board. He said he’d do detailed research before making any decisions.

“I really don’t have any specific agenda items,” he said. “I don’t have any complaints. I just simply want to serve, and I think this is another area I can serve. I think I can offer something… I just believe in our public school system.”

Dungan entered a race with 11 candidates competing for four open spots. Their names will appear on the May 10 primary ballot. The top eight vote-getters will advance to the November election.

