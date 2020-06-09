Former Beatrice city attorney appears in court on misdemeanor charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The former Beatrice city attorney appeared in Gage County Court Tuesday, where one of four criminal charges against her was dismissed.

Abigail Stark was charged with two counts of official misconduct and two charges of disseminating nondisclosable criminal history after an investigation last year.

One of the charges of disseminating nondisclosable criminal history was dismissed on Tuesday during her first appearance in court. Her next hearing is scheduled for July 16.

Court records list the misconduct charges as having offense dates of May 15, 2019 and July 17, 2019 and are each class 2 misdemeanors.

The remaining charge of disseminating criminal history is a class 4 misdemeanor committed in Oct. 22, 2019.

Details about the offenses have not been made available since Stark resigned as the city attorney last December.

City officials previously declined to say what led to her suspension, stating it was a personnel issue.

Stark was hired as the city attorney in April 2018.

