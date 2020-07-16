Former city attorney enters plea in criminal case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice’s former city attorney entered a plea Thursday in Gage County Court in a criminal case against her.

Abigail Stark, 32, was initially charged with two counts of official misconduct and two charges of disseminating nondisclosable criminal history after an investigation last year.

One of the charges of disseminating nondisclosable criminal history was dismissed in June, while the other was dismissed Thursday. Also dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors was one of the two official misconduct charges.

Stark entered a no contest plea to the remaining official misconduct charge on Thursday.

It was stated in court the charge stemmed from Stark accessing case details, including custody and garnishment issues, that she then discussed with one of the involved parties.

Further details about the offenses have not been made available since Stark resigned as the city attorney last December.

City officials previously declined to say what led to her suspension, stating it was a personnel issue.

Prosecuting and defense attorneys jointly recommended Stark be ordered to pay a $500 fine for the charge when she’s sentenced.