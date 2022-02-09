Former City Council member passes away

An active member of the Beatrice community who spent more than 20 years on the City Council passed away this week.

David "Pede" Catlin died Monday at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. He was 65 years old.

Catlin was born in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1974.

Catlin worked for Catlin's Auto Parts & Salvage, Beatrice Scrap Processing and Beatrice Iron & Metal. He co-owned Cats Auto Supply from 1987-2004 and at the time of his death owned The Family & Friends Event Center.

He married his wife, Lorraine, in 1977 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice.

Catlin served 24 years on The Beatrice City Council. In that time, he served twice as Council President. At the time of his death, Catlin was serving on the Beatrice Cemetery Association Board.

Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth, who worked with Catlin for six years in city government, said Catlin was passionate about Beatrice, and representing the people of ward 4, the general northeastern part of town.

“I think he was someone who can be remembered as being very consistent in representing ward 4, and not only his ward, but the entire community of Beatrice,” Wirth said. “He specifically took care of his folks very well. That’s something I’ll always remember about him.”

Wirth added that Catlin’s service of almost 2 ½ decades was remarkable, and spoke to the level of pride Catlin had for the community.

“In the later part of his term, he and I would meet on a regular basis and always go over different issues that face our community,” Wirth recalled. “He had a perception that also helped me come into focus just a little bit on what’s best for the community and best for the folks we represent. He had a perception how to grow and maintain our community.”

Dennis Schuster, who was mayor of Beatrice for 12 years up until 2014 and was on the City Council for six years prior to that, recalled that working alongside Catlin was a pleasure.

“He was a good friend on the council and always willing to help out and add input to what we were doing,” Schuster said. “He was always interested in everything we were doing as a city, and I thought that was a good thing. He was a great guy and he’ll be missed.”

One issue Schuster recalled Catlin being particularly passionate about was that the city should maintain the landfill rather than hire it out to someone else.

Catlin was first elected to the council in 1996. After 24 years representing ward 4 he announced in 2020 he was not seeking reelection due to health issues.

He said at that time that working with the people of Beatrice was his favorite part of serving on the council.

Funeral services for Catlin will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at West Side Baptist Church in Beatrice. The service will be live streamed on the church's facebook page. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Closed casket visitation will be held at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice on Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0