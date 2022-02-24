Former Homestead worker to lead Niobrara park

A former Homestead National Historical Park worker has been selected to lead the Niobrara National Scenic River.

National Park Service (NPS) Regional Director Bert Frost announced the selection of Susan Cook as superintendent of Niobrara National Scenic River in western Nebraska. She has been serving as acting superintendent at the park and is currently the program manager of Interpretation, Education and Volunteers. She will assume her new role in March.

"I am pleased to welcome Susan as the new superintendent," said Frost. “Her years of leadership in the National Park Service, living in Nebraska, and experience building programs by bringing people together to move forward as a group has prepared her to be superintendent for this park."

“I am honored to be selected as the superintendent at Niobrara National Scenic River," Cook said. "I look forward to continuing to work with the dedicated park staff, partners, and community members along the 76-miles of the Niobrara to engage the public in the unique and beautiful resources and untold stories along the river. As a native Nebraskan, the Sandhills hold a very special place in my heart after spending part of my childhood growing up in them."

A 32-year veteran of the NPS, Cook has a wide range of experience, much of it gained during her 28 years at Homestead National Historical Park. She began her career as an administrative assistant and advanced to serve as a senior leader for the park managing the interpretation and resource operations. She has also taken a leadership role of the Regional Interpretation, Education and Volunteers Council. She transferred to Niobrara National Scenic River three years ago as the program manager for Interpretation, Education and Volunteers and has continued to grow the park’s programming and outreach.

Cook earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska, and a Master of Arts in Management and Leadership from Doane University in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Cook enjoys spending time outdoors, photography, hiking with her dogs, and spending time with family and friends. Cook and her husband have three sons who are all now on their own with the youngest in college. They look forward to continuing to build relationships in and being a part of the local community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0