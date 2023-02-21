The Foster Grandparent Program is looking for volunteers. Adults, 55 and over, are needed to help fill a gap in elementary schools throughout Southeast Nebraska.

Director of the Foster Grandparents program with Blue Valley Community Action Sonja Workman said the program serves 12 counties. There are 30 active volunteers at 19 sites throughout the areas served.

“We would be able to serve more children if we had more volunteers,” she said.

Foster Grandparents serve in elementary schools, Head Start centers, and day cares during the school year. During the summer there are opportunities to work in libraries, summer and lunch programs.

Workman said nationally there are not as many people volunteering.

“There was a shift with COVID,” she said. “Our volunteers were scared.”

A few of the volunteers did not return to the schools after the pandemic due to health concerns.

“Kids have fallen more behind in academics after they returned to school after COVID lockdowns. It’s harder for some to catch up than others. So we know there is a need for that one-on-one support and the foster grandparents help fill that need,” she said.

A volunteer can choose the number of hours they would like to work, and the schedule is flexible. The minimum is five hours of service a week but can work as many as 40. The volunteer sites ask for consistency.

“We know they have other things that they want to do in retirement,” she said.

Americorp Senior volunteers have to be 55 years and older. They have to meet an income guideline of 200% poverty to be eligible to receive hourly and mileage stipends. Since it is a federal program, the stipends are tax free.

“Most importantly is that they have to like kids and be willing to spend time with them.”

Workman said she felt the Foster Grandparent program was a win for the volunteers as much as a win for the programs.

“Obviously the children benefit, but our volunteers stay active and socialize regularly,” she said. “The volunteers always say the best part of their service is the hugs from the kids.

“The schools see the value in relationships, as well as the academic support.”

She said life is so busy and chaotic, but the volunteers help the students focus.

To receive more information or to start the application process Sonja can be reached at 402-223-6036.