Foul play not suspected in death of Beatrice man

TECUMSEH – Foul play is not suspected in the death of a Beatrice man who was found Monday in Johnson County.

The announcement was made by Johnson County Attorney Richard Smith on Wednesday.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Monday morning and found a deceased man in a vehicle that had been parked in the driveway of a pasture off Highway 136, approximately 4.5 miles west of Tecumseh.

After further investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Johnson County Attorney's Office believes the body found near Tecumseh is that of Mark A. Swarthout, 56, of Beatrice.

Swarthout had been reported missing since June 24. A press release stated that further testing will be done to confirm his identity. The investigation into the cause of his death is ongoing.

The location where the body was found is not visible from the highway. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office contacted the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the death and identify the man's remains.

Swarthout was last seen on Tuesday, June 23.

