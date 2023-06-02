Four veterans received Quilts of Valor at the Virginia Legion Club on May 29, 2023.

Melvin Dorf was in the Army on active duty from 1963-1965.

Melvin’s quilt was pieced by Patty King, Susan Meier. Quilted and Bound by Marilyn Keilig.

James B. Kinghorn served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1957 to 1965. During that time he was on active duty for six months.

James’ quilt was pieced by Karen Probst. Embroidery Blocks by Carol Frerichs. Quilted by Bonnie Mueller. Bound by Vicky Cowan.

Don Reiman was in the Navy from August 10, 1964-1967. He got orders to report to Fleet Marine Force May 17, 1966. Served with the 1st Marine Division as Medic in Vietnam from July 1966 to March 20, 1967. While in Vietnam he stepped on a landmine. He was retired from service on November 1, 1967.

Don’s quilt was pieced by Karen Probst. Embroidery Blocks by Carol Frerichs. Quilted by Bonnie Mueller. Bound by Jan Smaus.

Eldon White served in the U.S. Marine Corp National Guard for one year. He was on active duty from 1950-1952.

Eldon’s quilt was pieced by Karen Probst. Quilted and bound by Marilyn Keilig.