Four county officials file for reelection on opening day

Election season is gearing up, and four Gage County officials filed for reelection on the first available day.

Those representing Gage County who filed on day one include County Board member Eddie Dorn, Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson, Assessor Patricia Milligan and Treasurer Laurie Wollenburg.

Dorn is seeking his second term on the County Board of Supervisors after being first elected four years ago. He said zoning regulations have been a key topic he’s enjoyed being involved in.

“There were a lot of hours with the wind turbines and stuff like that, and now we’ve got solar going on,” he said. “I just hope to keep people happy so they stay in Gage County.”

Dorn represents District 1, which includes the general northeastern part of the county of Highland, Nemaha, Adams, Hanover, Hooker, Filley and half of Logan townships.

Gustafson started with the sheriff’s office in 1978 after previously working at the Beatrice Police Department.

He advanced through the ranks under three other sheriff’s before taking office for the first time as sheriff in 2007.

“I had quite a few people ask if I would go again who thought I was doing a good job for the people and there are some projects we’re currently working with yet that I’d like to see through, if I can.”

Two of those items include a bill passed by the legislature last year that requires additional training for deputies, and new accreditation requirements for the department that he said take a great deal of time.

Gustafson said he also wants to be available if the issue of building a new jail would ever resurface.

“I’ve had people asking about the jail again and I said that’s something the board would have to deal with,” he said. “If people want to talk about it, at least I’ll be there to answer some questions after the last bond 12 years ago.”

In November 2009, a bond issue to construct a new detention center failed with approximately 1,400 votes in favor and 6,000 opposed.

Wollenburg has been the treasurer in Gage County since 2003, and said she filed reelection with hopes to continue serving the people of Gage County.

“I really enjoy working with the public and would like that opportunity to continue serving the taxpayers,” she said. “I try to streamline operations for the taxpayers. If elected for another term, my staff and I will maintain our commitment to quality, friendly service.”

Milligan was also first elected in 2003 as county assessor. Her history with the assessor’s office dates back to 1978, when she started working in the office. She became a deputy assessor in 1984 and worked under five county assessor’s before being elected, herself.

“I love what I do,” she said. It’s not always real pleasant with putting values on properties and those types of things, but it’s what we have to do as assessors. I know the county and people, and I try my best to explain why things happen the way they do and that I have to follow the rules of the legislature. I hope to make a difference in the things we do. I talk to people at the state level about my concerns and the taxes that are very high in Nebraska.

“I just love working here and there’s the good with the bad. I hope to treat everybody fairly. I like to be transparent and make a difference. My door is always open to come talk to me.”

The deadline to file for incumbents is Feb. 15, and March 1 for non-incumbents.

