Four seeking judge position in Gage County

Four people have submitted their names for consideration to serve as a County Court judge in Gage County.

Amanda Spracklen-Hogan, Jeffrey Gaertig, Lee Timan, and Richard Smith are each seeking the vacant position following the retirement of Steven Timm last October.

Spracklen-Hogan is chief deputy in the Gage County Attorney's Office. Smith is the Johnson County Attorney, and Gaertig and Timan are each local attorneys.

Smith is from Cook, while the other three candidates reside in Beatrice, according to a press release from the state.

The first judicial district consists of Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties. The primary place of office for the vacancy is in Beatrice.

A public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held via WebEx at the Gage County Courthouse at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25. The Commission will review all applicants for the office at that time.

The Chair of the Commission will be present at the courthouse, and commission members and applicants will participate in this hearing via WebEx. The public hearing is expected to be available for viewing on NET.