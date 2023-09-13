John Baker, a quadriplegic, created fractal art before his death in 2016 which is currently being displayed at the Beatrice Public Library.

John grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and had many interests throughout his life. His wife of 47 years, Carolyn, said he couldn’t settle on one thing for a college major.

“We met at a bug collecting class at Union College,” she said. “We were both biology majors, but he had so many interests that he couldn’t settle. He had a minor in art and music. He sang beautifully, drew and painting.”

Baker had a learning disability called dysgraphia which effects writing ability, but could look at it and draw it. Carolyn said he did oil painting and stained glass.

Early in their marriage, John and Carolyn struggled with infertility and eventually decided they would return to get degrees that they could work with children.

“We both had that need,” she said. “We taught together in a one room school in Wisconsin for four years.”

After moving to Beatrice, he worked with computers in a business he owned with friends, for a few years, but retired in his 50’s to become a caregiver for his parents. His dad had cancer and his mother developed Alzheimer’s Disease. Carolyn’s mother also had a stroke and needed care also.

Carolyn said she was working as the Children’s Librarian at the Beatrice Public Library from 1984 until her retirement in 2014.

She said John and her dream had been to have an acreage and in order to care for her mother, they purchased a small farm.

“We called it Fowl Play Farm,” she said. “We had all kinds of birds. John sold trees. We lived there three and a half years. We lived our dream.”

Carolyn explained the course of events that had led up to John being a quadriplegic.

“Our Sunday tradition was to make breakfast and eat it together. He had made waffles from scratch, and I had an all-fruit jelly. Afterwards we were outside building a pen for some baby ducks and all of a sudden, his speech changed.”

“I remember him saying that he had a feeling of anxiety and felt like something was happening that he could die from,” she said.

After a trip to the emergency room where they couldn’t diagnose the problem, they returned home. But things got worse, and they returned to the hospital and eventually went to see a neurologist in Lincoln.

“After a lot of tests, they found he had Guillain-Barre’ Syndrome,” she said. “They didn’t know what caused it, but within 24 hours he was completely paralyzed and on total life support.”

He lived like that for ten and a half months.

“The only thing he could move was his eyeball,” she said. “Eventually he could close his eyes, move his head a little and speak with a tube. His mind was good. He lived that way for ten years.”

John lived at Madonna in Lincoln during that time.

Carolyn said John was a religious person and saw this as a purpose.

“He would sit in the garden or in the hallways if he saw someone crying he would stop and try and encourage that person.”

John was good at computers and worked on the development of a mouse strapped on the head.

He was able to use the mouse to create fractal art using mathematical calculation to generate a repeating pattern that displays at every scale. John enlarged and reduced portions of the fractal to create his compositions.

In 2014 he won the reserve champion ribbon in the open class art category at the Gage County Fair for his art entitled “Bear Totem” and “Birth Canal.”

Carolyn said he did the fractal art several years.

“He loved doing that art,” she said. “He would spend all day and into the night doing that.”

As the disease progressed he was unable to continue doing fractals.

The display includes multiple pieces that had been framed. A quilt by volunteers using the art which Carolyn keeps as a reminder. She continues to live on their acreage and loves to work in the garden.

Library Director Joanne Neeman said the art is incredible.

“I have studied the pieces and see different patterns and colors each time I look at it,” she said.

The exhibit will be open at the library until Oct. 1.