Celebrate the homestead spirit by attending a free choral concert. It will feature members of the Southeast Community College Choir and Community Chorus at the Homestead National Historical Park, 8523 W. State Highway 4, Beatrice, on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m.

“Attending our choral concert will provide the listener with an opportunity to experience the music of the homesteaders while sitting among the artifacts used by the pioneers,” said Jon Gruett, SCC theater and music instructor.

The choral music celebration of the Nebraska Homesteaders will include African-American spirituals, cowboy songs such as “Red River Valley” and “The Streets of Laredo,” as well as Irish folksongs.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.