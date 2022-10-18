Freeman hosts touring author

Vanessa Roeder, author and illustrator of children’s books, met with Freeman students on Tuesday morning.

“I grew up in a very small town in southern Texas,” she said. “It was a very poor town. We never had authors come to our school and so I never imagined that I could do this work. It’s been a long journey for me, but maybe if I’d been inspired when I was younger, I would have done this much earlier in life.”

Roeder said the best part of her work is going to schools to inspire students to work toward their dreams.

She talks to the students about her background, where her ideas come from and demonstrates some illustrations.

Roeder read her latest book to be published, The Box Turtle. It is the story of a turtle that is born without a shell. His parents give him a box to wear, but he is teased. In the book he searches for different boxes and with the help of his friend, a hermit crab, he learns he is more than just his shell.

“It’s a story about kindness and self-acceptance,” Roeder said.

The book is currently being considered for a Golden Sower Award. Roeder has two other published books, “Lucy and the String” and “The Stack.”

She presented at Fairbury Public Schools on Monday. Roeder will be going to Bruning-Davenport, Tri County and Beatrice schools this week.

Teri Nieveen, with Freeman Public Schools, said she works with a coalition of schools that is able to bring guests to the school to present to the students on different topics.

“With the help of a Hevelone Foundation grant, we were able to bring Roeder to Freeman for the day,” Nieveen said. “It’s a great learning opportunity and fun for our students.”

Freeman is also hosting a book fair this week and holding parent-teacher conferences.