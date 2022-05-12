Freeman looks to Saturday graduation

Freeman High School’s seniors will gather to commemorate their graduation at a ceremony on Saturday, May 14.

The 4 p.m. event, to be held in the North Gym, will feature speeches from the class valedictorian Grace VanEngen and salutatorian Brian Connelly, a special senior video and a presentation of diplomas.

High School Principal Jeremy Schroeder said the 22-person class grew together over their time in high school, especially during the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re a small group, and they’re tightly knit,” Schroeder said. “Just a good, positive group of kids.”

Senior Talisa Buhr, who is unsure of what she wants to study when she goes to Concordia University, said she’ll cherish the relationships she built at Freeman for the rest of her life.

“I went to kindergarten with a lot of my classmates,” she said. “We grew up together.”

Senior Kailey Otto said, coming from a Lincoln context, she enjoyed Freeman’s smaller class size.

“I came here as a freshman from a Lincoln school,” Otto said. “It was hard to get use to the smaller size, but I really learned to like it. I know everyone in the class, and we’re all pretty close. In bigger schools, you just have your group of friends.”

Otto is going to the University of South Dakota to major in medical biology. She said she wants to become a physician’s assistant.

“I’ve wanted to be a doctor,” she said, “but the physician’s assistant role seemed more personal, one-on-one with patients, and that’s more of what I wanted.”

Senior Curtis Krause will head to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study mechanical engineering. He said he’s grateful for always feeling pushed onward by his classmates.

“We challenged each other and made each other better,” Krause said.

Connelly said he learned a lot interpersonally from his time at Freeman. He was home-schooled for most of his early life and said Freeman taught him about working and being present with others.

Connelly, eager to be done with school, is heading straight into the workforce.

“I’m going down to Kentucky to work river barges,” Connelly said. “It’s good hard work.”

The graduating class includes Ian Alberts, Nathan Archer, Talisa Buhr, Tandon Buhr, Brian Connelly, Preston Huls, Nathan Hundley, Jenna Husband, Noah Jurgens, Curtis Krause, Grace Ketelsen, Haden Otto, Kailey Otto, Cole Parde, Alexander Podtburg, Zachary Robeson, Meredith Ruyle, Macy Schiebur, Jace Schroeder, Jaret Schroeder, Grace Vandegrind and Grace VanEngen.

The class motto is “One step at a time, but always forward.” Class colors are white and carolina blue, and the class flower is the white carnation.

