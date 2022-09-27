Freeman volleyball team donates blankets to cancer patients

The Freeman Falcon volleyball team, coaches and family assembled blankets and pillows to be donated to childhood cancer patients as a service project.

Deb Winkle helped organize and plan the project.

“Traditionally, the parents of the Senior girls help plan a meal and activity before tournaments or bigger games," she said. "I was talking with my daughter, Lexi, and thought it would be nice to do some kind of service project instead of the usual silly activity.

“I think it’s important to teach our kids the importance of giving back and being a part of something bigger than themselves. As a Senior’s mom, I thought it was important for me to leave the underclassman with something.”

Lexi learned that September was childhood cancer awareness month. The team wanted to honor two of the team member’s sister, Brianna Podtburg.

Brianna had been diagnosed and received treatment for osteosarcoma in October 2021. She was 7 years old at the time.

Osteosarcoma is a type of bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones. It is most often found in the long bones such as legs like in Brianna.

Jamie Scholz, Brianna’s mother, said the portion of her leg where the tumor was located was amputated and she has been on her prosthetic since February 2022.

“There is no evidence of disease. She is playing volleyball with her classmates this fall. She’s doing great,” said Scholz.

“Brianna is such an inspiration for everyone. She is an amazing little girl,” Winkle added. “Several of the parent’s donated fabric or financially for the materials. We used soft and fuzzy fabric to bring comfort.”

Deb and her daughters cut and prepared the fabric. In a little less than an hour, the volunteers made 18 blankets and 15 pillows that will be donated in October to Child Life at University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Brianna’s sisters on the varsity team, Lauren Scholz and Brooklynn Podtberg, both helped with the service project. They also invited Brianna to the team dinner and to help with the tied blankets and pillows.

“It was really special to Brianna because when she was at UNMC, she was the beneficiary of blankets, pillows and stuffed animals when she had procedures,” said Scholz. “I can’t tell you how much these blankets are appreciated by these kids and their families. A bit of comfort and a smile in an otherwise horrible circumstance, can really lift a child’s spirit.”