Fremont woman arrested for meth

A Fremont woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance Saturday after Beatrice police found her sleeping in a running vehicle.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday morning police received a vehicle complaint at the Beatrice south Casey’s, 1522 S. 6th St.

When police arrived they found Lacey Jacob, 36, sleeping in the driver seat of a Ford Escape with the vehicle still running.

According the police report, the officer knocked on the window and the woman woke up. The woman told police she was driving back to Fremont and had stopped to sleep because she was tired. Jacob had an active warrant from Dodge County and was detained.

While she was being detained the Beatrice Police K-9 indicated the possibility of drugs in the vehicle. While Beatrice Police searched the vehicle a Nebraska State Trooper on scene stood with Jacob. The police report said officers heard glass hit the ground and observed a pipe fell from the back of Jacob. The substance in the pipe tested positive for methamphetamine.

When Jacob was asked if she had anything else illegal in her possession she began to shake her shirt and two small baggies with crystal-like substance fell out which appeared to be methamphetamine.

Jacob was placed under arrest and taken to the Gage County Jail.

