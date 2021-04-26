Friend of Education award presented

Jane Esau was named the recipient of the 2021 Friend of Education award by the Beatrice Educational Foundation. She was presented a plaque during the scholarship ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

“When you think of 4-H in Gage County, you think of Jane Esau,” said Kay McKinzie, Foundation Member.

Esau retired in October after 40 years of service to Gage County as the 4-H Program Coordinator. During that time she utilized both formal and informal settings to provide learning opportunities for thousands of students, Kindergarten through 12th grade, in both the 4-H program and formal school settings.

Esau introduced Character Counts to Gage County and worked with the schools to implement the program.

Character Counts was developed by Michael Josephson and is used nationally to teach youth the value of kindness, fairness, caring and other key values.

One of the most popular projects in the elementary was Embryology. Esau brought eggs and an incubator into the classrooms. She taught the students to candle the eggs and celebrated with them when a successful hatch occurred.