Friend of Education award presented

Jane Esau was named the recipient of the 2021 Friend of Education award by the Beatrice Educational Foundation. She was presented a plaque during the scholarship ceremony on Sunday afternoon.
“When you think of 4-H in Gage County, you think of Jane Esau,” said Kay McKinzie, Foundation Member.
Esau retired in October after 40 years of service to Gage County as the 4-H Program Coordinator. During that time she utilized both formal and informal settings to provide learning opportunities for thousands of students, Kindergarten through 12th grade, in both the 4-H program and formal school settings.
Esau introduced Character Counts to Gage County and worked with the schools to implement the program.
Character Counts was developed by Michael Josephson and is used nationally to teach youth the value of kindness, fairness, caring and other key values.
One of the most popular projects in the elementary was Embryology. Esau brought eggs and an incubator into the classrooms. She taught the students to candle the eggs and celebrated with them when a successful hatch occurred.
Esau worked with Jan Smaus at Beatrice Middle School with students in an afterschool project. The students were able to create and sew Quilts of Valor and then presented the finished product to local veterans.
“That was one of my favorite projects,” said Esau. “The students were so eager to learn and we often heard “We didn’t know we could make something like that.
“They were so proud of the finished product. That was exciting.”
Other projects that demonstrated Esau’s creative style included annual Earth Days, where students learned the importance of protecting our natural resources such as water. A Day on the Farm was presented to area third-graders and allowed hands-on learning with farm animals and machinery.
“I was able to provide a wide variety of fun and educational opportunities outside of the traditional classroom like recycled paper, ag education, and chocolate for breakfast contests. I’ve done Bread in a Bag, Garbage Pizza, and dozens of other science experiments. I always welcomed the opportunity and was a proud to be a part of that learning,” said Esau. “I’m very humbled to be receiving this award today among so many outstanding young people.
“Her enthusiasm for teaching youth, both life and subject matter skills, was evident and helped hundreds of students. Her approaches kept students engaged and eager to learn,” added Stephanie Perkins, Foundation Member.