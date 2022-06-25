alert featured top story Fun in the park Scott Koperski photos Daily Sun news editor Jun 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 4 Children play connect four at Charles Park Saturday morning. Several activities were held at the park for Homestead Days. Charles Park was home to live music and a variety of games Saturday morning for Homestead Days. Children at Charles Park could make their own tie dye shirts Saturday for Homestead Days. Several activities were available at Charles Park following the parade Saturday. Related to this story Most Popular Man arrested after being pulled over twice in a few hours A man caught driving under suspension twice by Beatrice police in a few hours was placed under arrest early Monday morning. Man arrested after vehicle reported stolen Police arrested a man Saturday evening after investigating reports of a stolen vehicle in Beatrice. New record set in fundraiser for Blue Valley Participants in the Mr. or Ms. Homesteader competition had a busy six weeks, and set fundraising records for an area organization. At the Courthouse All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. City Council approves economic development loan for dog boarding business Property owners plan to open a new dog boarding facility in east Beatrice after receiving nearly $100,000 in economic development funds this week. Homestead Days activities kick off Wednesday Beatrice will be alive with activity this week as organizers make last-minute preparations for the annual Homestead Days event. Homestead Days parade grand marshal announced Laureen Riedesel, former director of the Beatrice Pubic Library, has been named the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Homestead Days parade by the Bea… Homestead Days 2022 schedule Second suspect arrested in Fairbury robbery Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with an April robbery of McDonald's in Fairbury. Area youth participate in Homestead Days talent show Nine girls participated in the second-annual Homestead Days Junior Miss Talent Show Wednesday evening at Community Players in Beatrice. Watch Now: Related Video Homestead Days parade A divided America reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal AP A divided America reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal Watch Now: Disney caught in the middle of political firestorm over Florida law AP Watch Now: Disney caught in the middle of political firestorm over Florida law US Supreme Court overturns 'Roe v. Wade' AP US Supreme Court overturns 'Roe v. Wade'