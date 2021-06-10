Fundraiser planned for 4-H building

An area organization is raising money to repair the roof of a storied building at the Gage County Fairgrounds.

Megan Overbeck, Secretary of 4-H Building Inc., said the roof of the 4-H building has been repaired twice since the building was constructed in 1959, and now needs the entire roof replaced.

“We’ve had roofing companies say the roof itself is no longer repairable, it must be completely replaced,” she said. “We are currently raising money for a new roof so we don’t have leaks in our building anymore.”

The repairs are estimated to cost $70,000, and so far around $8,000 has been raised.

To raise money, the group is planning an early Father’s Day fundraising event on Sunday, June 13 at the building. The pancake feed will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, milk and juice.

The building is home to a variety of exhibits during the Gage County Fair each July and is also a frequent hangout spot during the fair week thanks to the concession stand and air conditioning inside.

Overbeck, who is the fourth generation in her family to serve on the board, said fair-goers this year will notice a few interior upgrades, including a new light switch panel, flooring and a historian wall.