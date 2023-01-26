Fundraiser planned to reopen Cortland museum

A fundraiser is being planned for this weekend to preserve the history of one Gage County community.

It’s been around five years since the Cortland museum closed down, but when the building was heading for the auction block a group of concerned citizens got involved and took out a loan to purchase the building at 350 W. Fourth St., with hopes of reopening it.

The efforts were spearheaded by Sheila Day and Donelle Moormeier, who formed a five-member board working to become a 501c3 organization with assistance from the Cortland Improvement Association.

The total cost for the property and its contents came in at $73,000, and so far around $30,000 has been raised.

A fundraiser soup lunch and silent auction will be held Sunday at the Cortland Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise funds for the building.

“We’ve had lots of good donations given to us from businesses and people from around the area for the auction,” Moormeier said. “A few things will also be auctioned from the museum. It will be a free-will donation as far as the lunch, and we’re looking forward to seeing people there and visiting about what we’re planning on doing with it and raising money to fund the museum.”

Moormeier said organizers hope to have the museum open to the public later this year.

“We want to have it open sometime later this summer so that people can come into the museum,” she said. “We’re hoping to put a photography studio upstairs, but that could be a year or more later. Cortland fest is July 29 and we’re hoping to have the museum open for viewing.”

Moormeier hopes the rent from the second floor space will cover the ongoing utility and other expenses to allow the museum to be open on a regular basis.

In addition to the museum itself, Mooremeier hopes to also spruce up the exterior, and someday build a memorial outside.

The museum was established and maintained from 1994–2020 by Norval and Lila Papke. They intended to donate the museum to the Cortland community, but passed away before legally setting it up. It is the oldest building in Cortland, built in 1884. The extensive museum collection of items, books and paper records represents the history of the Cortland area, its people, businesses, schools, railroad, agriculture and military veterans. Most of these items were donated by community members.

The building started its life as an Oddfellows Hall, then the Masons owned it. In 1907 William Rohe bought it and turned the downstairs into living quarters and the upstairs was the the home of many businesses, a theater, millinery shop, photography studio, paint and wallpaper shop and was used as the Cortland Post Office.

Moormeier added that the community response has been great so far.

“We’ve got a lot of people who have made nice donations already and the response for the silent auction items has been great,” she said. “We’re really pleased with the community and how they’re helping support it. We’re just excited for people to come out and see us.”

Anyone interested in the project can contact Moormeier and other board members at cortlandmuseum@gmail.com or reach out through the “Save the Cortland Museum” Facebook page.