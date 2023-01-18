Fundraiser set up for family after house fire

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for a Beatrice family after their home was damaged in a fire last week.

Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, Beatrice Fire and Rescue was called to the house fire in the 600 block of North Ninth Street.

A press release from the department stated four vehicles and 11 firefighters were dispatched, and were at the scene for around four hours.

On arrival flames were coming out of the back door and the fire was quickly brought under control.

A search was performed and the residence was found to be unoccupied, though a dog and two snakes were removed from the house alive.

The fire was contained to the area of the back porch with smoke damage throughout the house. Damage was estimated at $20,000.

Following the fire, a Go Fund Me page was organized for Faith Pohlman and family, with a fundraising goal of $10,000.

“Faith Pohlman is a single mom in Nursing school, last night her and her two kids lost their home and all their belongings. If you can find it in your heart to donate please do,” the page states.

A fire investigator from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office conducted the investigation, and it is ongoing.

Other agencies assisting were Beatrice Police, Gage County Sheriff, Beatrice Board of Public Works, Black Hills Energy and the Red Cross.